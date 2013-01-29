NATPE 2013: Banijay Launches New Hispanic Division

Complete Coverage: NATPE 2013



The Banijay Group's Bunim/Murray Productions,

is launching a new division, BMP Latin that will focus on creating unscripted

and scripted programming for the rapidly growing Hispanic market.





In

addition to creating new programming, the division will work on adapting

Bunim/Murray Productions and Banijay Group formats for Spanish language and

bilingual audiences in the U.S.





Bunim/Murray

productions are the producer of The Real

World, Project Runway and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.





BMP

Latin's first television projects include shows with Latin superstar Paulina

Rubio; Daddy Yankee, the multi-platinum Latin Urban recording artist; and the

Leonardo Lopez family, a successful Mexican-American family living in Encino,

Calif.





The new operation will be led by the former

partner of Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions, Julio Caro and Phunware's

former studio chief, Gabriela Cocco-Sanchez.





"The

ability to team up with Julio and Gabriela, whose track records in this

exploding market are unparalleled, provided Bunim/Murray Productions with a

great way to create programming specifically targeted to the younger U.S.

Hispanic audience, many of whom have been long-time fans of Bunim/Murray shows,"

noted Gil Goldschein, president of Bunim/Murray Productions, in a statement.

"BMP Latin powerfully combines our 25 years of expertise in reaching the core

18-34 demo with Julio and Gabriela's collective insight as well as personal

knowledge and understanding of one of the fastest growing populations in the U.S."





Caro

and Cocco-Sanchez will report to Goldschein at Bunim/Murray Productions'.

Banijay International will handle international distribution of formats and

series created by BMP Latin.



