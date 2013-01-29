NATPE 2013: Banijay Launches New Hispanic Division
Complete Coverage: NATPE 2013
The Banijay Group's Bunim/Murray Productions,
is launching a new division, BMP Latin that will focus on creating unscripted
and scripted programming for the rapidly growing Hispanic market.
In
addition to creating new programming, the division will work on adapting
Bunim/Murray Productions and Banijay Group formats for Spanish language and
bilingual audiences in the U.S.
Bunim/Murray
productions are the producer of The Real
World, Project Runway and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
BMP
Latin's first television projects include shows with Latin superstar Paulina
Rubio; Daddy Yankee, the multi-platinum Latin Urban recording artist; and the
Leonardo Lopez family, a successful Mexican-American family living in Encino,
Calif.
The new operation will be led by the former
partner of Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions, Julio Caro and Phunware's
former studio chief, Gabriela Cocco-Sanchez.
"The
ability to team up with Julio and Gabriela, whose track records in this
exploding market are unparalleled, provided Bunim/Murray Productions with a
great way to create programming specifically targeted to the younger U.S.
Hispanic audience, many of whom have been long-time fans of Bunim/Murray shows,"
noted Gil Goldschein, president of Bunim/Murray Productions, in a statement.
"BMP Latin powerfully combines our 25 years of expertise in reaching the core
18-34 demo with Julio and Gabriela's collective insight as well as personal
knowledge and understanding of one of the fastest growing populations in the U.S."
Caro
and Cocco-Sanchez will report to Goldschein at Bunim/Murray Productions'.
Banijay International will handle international distribution of formats and
series created by BMP Latin.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.