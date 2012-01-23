NATPE 2012: Web Will Turn to Premium Content in 2012, Say Miller, Levinsohn

Complete Coverage: NATPE 2012

The digital battle in 2012 will be waged over premium content, said News

Corp. Chief Digital Officer Jonathan Miller and Yahoo! executive VP Ross

Levinsohn during the opening panel at NATPE, taking place this week at South

Beach's Fontainebleau Resort.

"We've narrowed our focus on video to premium," Levinsohn told

moderator Michael Nathanson, managing director of equity research for U.S.

media at Nomura Securities. "The notion of scarcity no longer exists. What

there is scarcity of is good video. I like watching a cat chase a laser pointer

on a skateboard like everyone else but it's impossible to monetize. If I were a

big premium brand advertiser, I'm not sure I would want my name next to that

kind of content. As a result, we've narrowed our focus around premium

video."

"The premium space is up for grabs, it's a battleground, and it's a

battle worth fighting. [Google-owned] YouTube is getting very much

â€˜channelized.' I see â€˜channelization' of the Web being a big event for

2012," said Miller, repeating an idea he also posited at last week's

Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. By â€˜channelization' Miller means

watching the Web like watching TV, with online channels populated by programs

and supported by advertising.

"This year is a bit of a tipping-point year," said Levinsohn.

"The cable companies can enable a Netflix or an HBO like they did two

decades ago."

A company like Yahoo! has a lot to offer content providers: namely 702

million or so visitors, according to Comscore's most recent count.

"We now have these enormous global platforms that you never had

before," said Miller. "You shouldn't think that one platform is old

and one is new, it's all just eyeballs. That can have an extraordinary impact.

You can make a deal that gets you to 700 million people around the world. You

can do that in a few, not too many, other places besides Yahoo!. You have to be

mindful of that, and consider how you produce stuff that goes into that, and

how do you maintain the terms of the trade that goes into that."

What the global platforms are seeking is a way to turn their massive reach

into money. And like TV networks, they seek to do it by creating the dual

revenue stream of subscriptions and advertising. That's why companies like

Netflix have opened their checkbooks for Hollywood

in the past year.

"He who can pay the most money has the advantage [in this

battle]," said Levinsohn, "and Netflix has the pole position."

In the past two years, Netflix has made several big-ticket deals, acquiring

such properties as Lionsgate's Mad Men and The CW's primetime dramas, among other

things. That's opened up a lucrative new revenue stream for Hollywood

studios.

While no one is going to walk away from the kind of license fees that

Netflix has been willing to pay, both Levinsohn and Miller cautioned companies

to look to the long-term, instead of how their businesses are doing from

quarter to quarter, as demanded by Wall Street.

"In Jon's case," said Levinsohn, who's been both a coworker and a

competitor to Miller, "he has an asset in Hulu that's truly an asset. Do

you want to take the check or do you want to build the asset?"

Hulu is the joint venture created by NBCUniversal and News Corp. and joined

by Disney-ABC that streams current series online. It also offers Hulu Plus for

$8 a month that allows viewers to stream current episodes of series in high

definition on tablets, smart phones, gaming consoles and other platforms.

"[Former NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Zucker is credited with line â€˜I don't

want to turn analog dollars into digital dimes.' It's all about the market

timing of it - I don't think we're yet to the point where you walk away from

your existing model and only do this," said Miller. "The interesting

thing about Hulu is that it not only works, but it has a dual revenue stream

that's different than Netflix. Hulu is both ad-supported and

subscription-based. That comes the closest [of any online video platform] to

replicating the models that have sustained the industry so far."