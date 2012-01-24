NATPE 2012: Turner Inks Latam Deals with Lionsgate-TISA

Turner Broadcasting System, Latin America, has acquired exclusive Latin American television rights to the series Anger Management, Boss and Nail Files as well as select library feature films from the Lionsgate-TISA International (Television Internacional Sur America) joint venture.

As part of the new deal Turner receive the first-run window for its channels in Latin America and Brazil for both Anger Management and Boss for the life of both series.

"We are pleased with this agreement with Lionsgate which gives us access to high-quality exclusive content that has never before been seen by our viewers in Latin America," noted Angel Zambrano, VP of content acquisition and syndication of Turner Broadcasting System, Latin America, Inc. in a statement.