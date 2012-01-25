NATPE 2012: Dennis Swanson's One Concern When He Discovered Oprah: Whether She Could Handle Success

Complete Coverage: NATPE 2012

Few execs have – and continue to have – the kind of

impact on the broadcasting business that 2012 NATPE Brandon Tartikoff Legacy

Award honoree Dennis Swanson has. In a wide-ranging interview at NATPE

Wednesday with B&C contributing editor Paige Albiniak, Swanson

discussed his decades-long career. Topics included his early conversations with

Oprah Winfrey (Swanson gave Winfrey her big break) and the future of

broadcasting and Fox TV Stations, where he is currently president of station

operations. Following are some highlights.

On Oprah: "She had a natural ability. It was so

obvious, I'm not sure why other people didn't see it," Swanson said. "I thought, 'Wow, this solves our AM Chicago

problem.'"

"She said to me, 'Are you are sure you want me? I'm

black, I have a problem with my weight, I have terrible hair," Swanson said of

the discussions he had with Winfrey when he was hiring her. "We had a very

direct, pointed conversation."

"She said, 'I'm black,' I said, 'Yeah I got that.'

"She said, 'I have a weight problem.'" Swanson said he

did too. But he said her vulnerability would help people relate to her. He told

her he didn't want her to lose weight. "What I saw on this audition is exactly

what I want to put on air," he told her.

But he did say he had one concern: "I've seen so many

people become successful and they push it right up their nose and I said, 'I

wonder if you can handle success.'"

Winfrey asked whether Swanson really thought she'd be

that successful and he said it would cost him in the negotiation, but told her,

"Lady, I think you'll shoot the lights out."

Retrans: "I've got to give Chase Carey all the

credit. When he came back to News Corp., the retrans arguments and discussions

wound up at his desk and not somebody else's and he understood it," Swanson

says, pointing to the successful carriage agreements the company has made with

numerous distributors, including Time Warner Cable, Cablevision and DirecTV.

"Comcast is at the end of this year," he says. "We've had

the support of Chase and our leadership and it [retrans] will have a tremendous

impact, not just for our local stations but our network. It will give our

network resources to renew the NFL, which we did, and keep quality program on

primetime."

On broadcast spectrum: "They're going to take us

out of the digital business if they're not too careful," he says. "And if you

take us out of the digital business, we're out of business."

But Swanson also says "things have calmed down a bit." He

points to the experience in Washington during Hurricane Irene, when "Washington

went to over-the-air stations." He says he thinks the experience helped further

educate lawmakers about the value of local television. "We [local broadcasters]

have a role to play in this society and if we use our spectrum wisely hopefully

we'll come out OK."