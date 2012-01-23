NATPE 2012: Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Collection Donated to USC School of Cinematic Arts
The
entire collection of industry correspondences and effects from Brandon
Tartikoff, the late television and film executive, is being donated to
USC's School of Cinematic Arts by his widow Lilly.
The
collection includes more than 4,000 different items -- all from 1979 to
1992 -- most of which are programming and project evaluations during
Tartikoff's tenure as head of NBC's Entertainment division. Also
included are personal correspondences, such as a letter congratulating
David Letterman after he began his short-lived David Letterman Show
morning program, as well as industry addresses, speeches, presentations
and press interviews.
The collection had been kept sealed since Tartikoff's death in 1997.
"Brandon
would be delighted to know that his papers were being made available to
SCA students. He was in many ways a teacher himself, and loved sharing
his experiences in this business with others coming up the ranks," said
Lilly Tartikoff.
The
9th Annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards will be held Jan. 24 during
the NATPE 2012 Convention at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach,
Fla.
