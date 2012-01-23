NATPE 2012: Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Collection Donated to USC School of Cinematic Arts

Complete Coverage: NATPE 2012

The

entire collection of industry correspondences and effects from Brandon

Tartikoff, the late television and film executive, is being donated to

USC's School of Cinematic Arts by his widow Lilly.

The

collection includes more than 4,000 different items -- all from 1979 to

1992 -- most of which are programming and project evaluations during

Tartikoff's tenure as head of NBC's Entertainment division. Also

included are personal correspondences, such as a letter congratulating

David Letterman after he began his short-lived David Letterman Show

morning program, as well as industry addresses, speeches, presentations

and press interviews.

The collection had been kept sealed since Tartikoff's death in 1997.

"Brandon

would be delighted to know that his papers were being made available to

SCA students. He was in many ways a teacher himself, and loved sharing

his experiences in this business with others coming up the ranks," said

Lilly Tartikoff.

The

9th Annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards will be held Jan. 24 during

the NATPE 2012 Convention at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach,

Fla.