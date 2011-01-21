NATPE 2011: Schedule and Special Events
Sunday, January 23
4:00-4:45 pm Welcome to Miami: A Great Filming Destination- Produced by Act Productions, Inc./Glimmer 1
6:00-8:00 pm Welcome Party: City of Miami- Sponsored by Greater Miami Convention &VB, Venevision International, Camacol, Film Florida, Miami-Dade Mayor's Office of Film & Entertainment, Renaissance - Eden Rock, Miami Beach/Poolside at the Eden Roc
10:00 pm-2:00 am ClubC21 Miami- Sponsored by MarVista Entertainment, Saban Brands/La Cote
Monday, January 24
9:00-10:00 am Coffee with: Burn Notice - Sponsored by TV Guide Magazine/Poolside
10:00-10:45 am Unlocking New Opportunities for Content Partners on YouTube- Sponsored by Google, Inc./YouTube, LLC/Digital Theater
10:30-11:00 am One-on-One with Jeff Zucker & Michael Nathanson- Sponsored by Nomura Securities International, Inc./Fontaine Ballroom
11:00-11:45 am Developing the Next Digital Hit/Digital Theater; Kevin Beggs & Cable Friends - Sponsored by TV Guide Networks, LLC/Liv
11:30 am-12:00 pm One-on-One with Ben Silverman/Fontaine Ballroom
12:00-12:45 pm One-on-One with Steven Kydd, Demand Media/Digital Theater; Opportunity Knocks - Answer With the Perfect Pitch- Produced and Sponsored by the Companies of Cableready/Liv
12:30-1:00 pm One-on-One with Mario Queiroz/Fontaine Ballroom
1:00-1:45 pm Live Here: Think Here/Liv; New Worlds: Creating Online Sci-Fi Experiences- Produced by ICM/Digital Theater
1:30-2:00 pm One-on-One with Steve Morrison/Fontaine Ballroom
2:00-2:45 pm One-on-One with Jeffrey Gomez: Transmedia/Digital Theater
2:00-3:15 pm C21 World Programming Supersession/Liv
2:15-2:45 pm In Conversation with Kids Biz: Building the Brand From the Ground Up/Fontaine Ballroom
3:00-3:45 pm The New Guard of Digital Deal Makers/Digital Theater
3:15-4:00 pm The
New Global Studios: CEO Perspectives/Fontaine Ballroom
3:45-4:30 pm U.S. Domestic
Syndication: Is There a Pulse?/Liv
4:00-5:00 pm nextMEDIA Digital
Launch Pad/Digital Theater
4:45-5:00 pm Opening
Remarks/Fontaine Ballroom
5:00-6:00 pm Opening Keynote and
Q&A: Sir Martin Sorrell/Fontaine Ballroom
6:00-8:30 pm Opening Night Party -
Sponsored by Globo TV International, DLA, Inc., Shine International, A&E
Ole Networks/Poolside
10:00 pm-2:00 am ClubC21 Miami-
Sponsored by MarVista Entertainment, Saban Brands/La Cote
Tuesday, January 25
9:00-10:00 am Coffee with Ted
Sarandos- Sponsored by William Morris Endeavor Entertainment/Poolside
9:30-10:00 am Foundations for
Success - Lessons from the BBC/Digital Theater
10:00-10:45 am The Reality of
Non-scripted Mergers & Acquisitions- Produced by CAA (Creative Artists
Agency)/Liv
10:15-10:45 am One-on-One with David
Eun/Fontaine Ballroom
10:15-11:00 am Innovating Video
Delivery to the Home- Sponsored by NBTV Studios/Digital Theater
11:00-11:30 am One-on-One with Rick
Rosen, WME/Fontaine Ballroom
11:00-11:45 am Anatomy of the
Scripted Format- Produced by Fluent Media Group, LLC/Liv
11:15 am-12:00 pm Next Generation of
TV Measurement- Sponsored by The Nielsen Company/Digital Theater
11:45 am-12:15 pm In Conversation
with Jillian Michaels and Giancarlo Chersich: Becoming the Brand/Fontaine
Ballroom
12:00-12:45 pm International
Channels: Planting the Flag and Building the Brand/Liv
12:15-1:00 pm The Myths and
Realities of Subscription vs. Ad-Supported Video/Digital Theater
12:30-1:00 pm The Last Word with
Lawrence O'Donnell & Bill Haber/Fontaine Ballroom
1:15-2:00 pm From Web to
Syndication: Live From Daryl's House... with Daryl Hall/Digital Theater;
International Co-productions! The World is Their Oyster/Liv
1:45-2:15pm One-on-One with Gale
Anne Hurd, The Walking Dead/Fontaine Room
2:15-3:00pm How to Deal With Network
Notes Without Killing Yourself- Produced by LMNO Productions/Liv; New Media
Game Changer: THE YOUNG TURKS/Digital Theater
2:30-3:00 pm Legacy Talk Back:
Gerhard Zeiler/Fontaine Ballroom
3:15-4:00 pm Reinventing
Broadcasting- Sponsored by TVNewsCheck and Rentrak Corporation/Fontaine
Ballroom; The Online Video Land Grab/Digital Theater; The State of Reality-
Produced by Atlas Media Corporation/Liv
4:15-5:00 pm Building Entertainment
Brands on Facebook: A Case Study of Subway High School Heroes/Digital Theater;
Lights, Camera, Lawsuit! Season 9- Produced and Sponsored by AXIS PRO/Liv
6:00-8:00 pm 8th Annual Brandon
Tartikoff Legacy Award/Glimmer Ballroom
10:00pm-12:00 am Live Concert at
NATPE featuring Daryl Hall and Jose Feliciano with special guest appearance by:
Fefe Dobson, Island Def Jam Artist/Liv
10:00pm-2:00 am ClubC21 Miami-
Sponsored by MarVista Entertainment, Saban Brands/La Cote
Wednesday, January 26
9:00-10:00 am Coffee with: Mario
Kreutzberger aka Don Francisco- Sponsored by Univision Television
Network/Poolside; Next Great App Showcase/Panel- Produced by nextMEDIA/Digital
Theater
9:30-10:15 am Marketing Campaigns
Across Three Screens/Liv
9:30 am-4:30 pm Advertising
Innovation Track- Sponsored by Rodale Inc., Microsoft Advertising, SeamBI
(Seamless Brand Integration), Tremor Media/Liv
10:15-11:00 am Beyond the App and
Into the Living Room- Produced by Spytap Industries/Digital Theater
10:30-11:15 am Keynote: John Hayes,
Chief Marketing Officer of American Express/Liv
11:00-11:30 am Legacy Talk Back:
Regis Philbin/Fontaine Ballroom
11:15 am-12:00 pm Video Games and
Television - A Love Story? Produced by TMT Strategic Advisors/Digital Theater
11:30 am-12:15 pm Master Class: The
Future of Branded Content- Produced by Radical Media & Entertainment/Liv
11:35 am-12:05 pm Legacy Talk Back:
Mary Hart/Fontaine Ballroom
12:15-12:45 pm One-on-One With Rob
Barnett, My Damn Channel/Digital Theater
12:30-1:00 pm In Conversation with
Ben Simon, Wal-Mart and Rich DelCore, P&G/Liv
1:00-1:30 pm One-on-One with Cesar
Conde & Anna Carugati/Fontaine Ballroom
1:00-1:45 pm New Media Comedy Hot
Shots- Produced by Fun Little Movies/Digital Theater
1:35-2:05 pm One-on-One with Don
Browne & Anna Carugati/Fontaine Ballroom
2:00-2:45 pm In Conversation with
Daryl Evans of AT&T & Magnus Gustafsson, Ikea/Liv; TV Goes
Social/Digital Theater
2:45-3:30 pm Trifecta! Connecting
Content Creators with Distributors and Brands/Liv
3:00-3:45 pm Anatomy of a Hit Web
Series/Digital Theater
3:45-4:30 pm Advertising Innovations
from the Frontlines of TV- Sponsored by SeamBI (Seamless Brand Integration)/Liv
4:00-5:00 pm YouTube In-Demand Brand
Stars/Digital Theater
5:00-6:00 pm Digital Luminary
Awards- Sponsored by AOL/Fontaine Ballroom
6:00-8:30 pm Greater Miami Chamber
of Commerce Cocktail Party/Poolside
10:00 pm-2:00 am ClubC21 Miami-
Sponsored by MarVista Entertainment, Saban Brands/La Cote
