NATPE 2011: Schedule and Special Events

Sunday, January 23

4:00-4:45 pm Welcome to Miami: A Great Filming Destination- Produced by Act Productions, Inc./Glimmer 1

6:00-8:00 pm Welcome Party: City of Miami- Sponsored by Greater Miami Convention &VB, Venevision International, Camacol, Film Florida, Miami-Dade Mayor's Office of Film & Entertainment, Renaissance - Eden Rock, Miami Beach/Poolside at the Eden Roc

10:00 pm-2:00 am ClubC21 Miami- Sponsored by MarVista Entertainment, Saban Brands/La Cote

Monday, January 24

9:00-10:00 am Coffee with: Burn Notice - Sponsored by TV Guide Magazine/Poolside

10:00-10:45 am Unlocking New Opportunities for Content Partners on YouTube- Sponsored by Google, Inc./YouTube, LLC/Digital Theater

10:30-11:00 am One-on-One with Jeff Zucker & Michael Nathanson- Sponsored by Nomura Securities International, Inc./Fontaine Ballroom

11:00-11:45 am Developing the Next Digital Hit/Digital Theater; Kevin Beggs & Cable Friends - Sponsored by TV Guide Networks, LLC/Liv

11:30 am-12:00 pm One-on-One with Ben Silverman/Fontaine Ballroom

12:00-12:45 pm One-on-One with Steven Kydd, Demand Media/Digital Theater; Opportunity Knocks - Answer With the Perfect Pitch- Produced and Sponsored by the Companies of Cableready/Liv

12:30-1:00 pm One-on-One with Mario Queiroz/Fontaine Ballroom

1:00-1:45 pm Live Here: Think Here/Liv; New Worlds: Creating Online Sci-Fi Experiences- Produced by ICM/Digital Theater

1:30-2:00 pm One-on-One with Steve Morrison/Fontaine Ballroom

2:00-2:45 pm One-on-One with Jeffrey Gomez: Transmedia/Digital Theater

2:00-3:15 pm C21 World Programming Supersession/Liv

2:15-2:45 pm In Conversation with Kids Biz: Building the Brand From the Ground Up/Fontaine Ballroom

3:00-3:45 pm The New Guard of Digital Deal Makers/Digital Theater

3:15-4:00 pm The

New Global Studios: CEO Perspectives/Fontaine Ballroom

3:45-4:30 pm U.S. Domestic

Syndication: Is There a Pulse?/Liv

4:00-5:00 pm nextMEDIA Digital

Launch Pad/Digital Theater

4:45-5:00 pm Opening

Remarks/Fontaine Ballroom

5:00-6:00 pm Opening Keynote and

Q&A: Sir Martin Sorrell/Fontaine Ballroom

6:00-8:30 pm Opening Night Party -

Sponsored by Globo TV International, DLA, Inc., Shine International, A&E

Ole Networks/Poolside

Tuesday, January 25

9:00-10:00 am Coffee with Ted

Sarandos- Sponsored by William Morris Endeavor Entertainment/Poolside

9:30-10:00 am Foundations for

Success - Lessons from the BBC/Digital Theater

10:00-10:45 am The Reality of

Non-scripted Mergers & Acquisitions- Produced by CAA (Creative Artists

Agency)/Liv

10:15-10:45 am One-on-One with David

Eun/Fontaine Ballroom

10:15-11:00 am Innovating Video

Delivery to the Home- Sponsored by NBTV Studios/Digital Theater

11:00-11:30 am One-on-One with Rick

Rosen, WME/Fontaine Ballroom

11:00-11:45 am Anatomy of the

Scripted Format- Produced by Fluent Media Group, LLC/Liv

11:15 am-12:00 pm Next Generation of

TV Measurement- Sponsored by The Nielsen Company/Digital Theater

11:45 am-12:15 pm In Conversation

with Jillian Michaels and Giancarlo Chersich: Becoming the Brand/Fontaine

Ballroom

12:00-12:45 pm International

Channels: Planting the Flag and Building the Brand/Liv

12:15-1:00 pm The Myths and

Realities of Subscription vs. Ad-Supported Video/Digital Theater

12:30-1:00 pm The Last Word with

Lawrence O'Donnell & Bill Haber/Fontaine Ballroom

1:15-2:00 pm From Web to

Syndication: Live From Daryl's House... with Daryl Hall/Digital Theater;

International Co-productions! The World is Their Oyster/Liv

1:45-2:15pm One-on-One with Gale

Anne Hurd, The Walking Dead/Fontaine Room

2:15-3:00pm How to Deal With Network

Notes Without Killing Yourself- Produced by LMNO Productions/Liv; New Media

Game Changer: THE YOUNG TURKS/Digital Theater

2:30-3:00 pm Legacy Talk Back:

Gerhard Zeiler/Fontaine Ballroom

3:15-4:00 pm Reinventing

Broadcasting- Sponsored by TVNewsCheck and Rentrak Corporation/Fontaine

Ballroom; The Online Video Land Grab/Digital Theater; The State of Reality-

Produced by Atlas Media Corporation/Liv

4:15-5:00 pm Building Entertainment

Brands on Facebook: A Case Study of Subway High School Heroes/Digital Theater;

Lights, Camera, Lawsuit! Season 9- Produced and Sponsored by AXIS PRO/Liv

6:00-8:00 pm 8th Annual Brandon

Tartikoff Legacy Award/Glimmer Ballroom

10:00pm-12:00 am Live Concert at

NATPE featuring Daryl Hall and Jose Feliciano with special guest appearance by:

Fefe Dobson, Island Def Jam Artist/Liv

Wednesday, January 26

9:00-10:00 am Coffee with: Mario

Kreutzberger aka Don Francisco- Sponsored by Univision Television

Network/Poolside; Next Great App Showcase/Panel- Produced by nextMEDIA/Digital

Theater

9:30-10:15 am Marketing Campaigns

Across Three Screens/Liv

9:30 am-4:30 pm Advertising

Innovation Track- Sponsored by Rodale Inc., Microsoft Advertising, SeamBI

(Seamless Brand Integration), Tremor Media/Liv

10:15-11:00 am Beyond the App and

Into the Living Room- Produced by Spytap Industries/Digital Theater

10:30-11:15 am Keynote: John Hayes,

Chief Marketing Officer of American Express/Liv

11:00-11:30 am Legacy Talk Back:

Regis Philbin/Fontaine Ballroom

11:15 am-12:00 pm Video Games and

Television - A Love Story? Produced by TMT Strategic Advisors/Digital Theater

11:30 am-12:15 pm Master Class: The

Future of Branded Content- Produced by Radical Media & Entertainment/Liv

11:35 am-12:05 pm Legacy Talk Back:

Mary Hart/Fontaine Ballroom

12:15-12:45 pm One-on-One With Rob

Barnett, My Damn Channel/Digital Theater

12:30-1:00 pm In Conversation with

Ben Simon, Wal-Mart and Rich DelCore, P&G/Liv

1:00-1:30 pm One-on-One with Cesar

Conde & Anna Carugati/Fontaine Ballroom

1:00-1:45 pm New Media Comedy Hot

Shots- Produced by Fun Little Movies/Digital Theater

1:35-2:05 pm One-on-One with Don

Browne & Anna Carugati/Fontaine Ballroom

2:00-2:45 pm In Conversation with

Daryl Evans of AT&T & Magnus Gustafsson, Ikea/Liv; TV Goes

Social/Digital Theater

2:45-3:30 pm Trifecta! Connecting

Content Creators with Distributors and Brands/Liv

3:00-3:45 pm Anatomy of a Hit Web

Series/Digital Theater

3:45-4:30 pm Advertising Innovations

from the Frontlines of TV- Sponsored by SeamBI (Seamless Brand Integration)/Liv

4:00-5:00 pm YouTube In-Demand Brand

Stars/Digital Theater

5:00-6:00 pm Digital Luminary

Awards- Sponsored by AOL/Fontaine Ballroom

6:00-8:30 pm Greater Miami Chamber

of Commerce Cocktail Party/Poolside

