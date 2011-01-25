NATPE 2011: Netflix's Sarandos: We Are Content Community'sFriend

Complete Coverage: NATPE 2011

Netflix is the content business' friend. That was the

message from the company's chief content officer Ted Sarandos, who positioned

the company as a solution for many of the industry's most confounding problems,

during a Tuesday morning interview at NATPE in Miami.

The exec characterized Netflix's relationship with studios

as "very strong," in an interview with VideoNuze Editor Will Richmond. Sarandos

acknowledged there is "a lot of anxiety" about the dramatic shifts in customer

demand for more on-demand viewing and the question of how to monetize that

viewership. He touted Netflix as a "model around time-shifted content people

are willing to pay for."

Sarandos positioned Netflix as a way to "plug the holes"

presented by weak sales for off-net syndication of serialized content, and a

complement to pay television as it drives viewer interest and awareness of

originals and helping to pay for the cost of content by paying license fees for

it. "We are writing very large checks" and "keeping viewers engaged," he said.

He contended that Netflix is a complement to all forms of

TV-including HBO, whose execs have traded words in the press with those of

Netflix. He called HBO the "gold standard" for premium subscription TV. "Their

strategy is about exclusivity and I respect that," he said. "Them being a great

seller and us being a big buyer, we'll eventually find a way to do business

that is great for both of us."

"HBO has no

intention of doing a streaming deal with Netflix, as we believe our

value is derived from high-quality, exclusive content," an HBO spokesman

told B&C on Tuesday. Netflix gets HBO DVDs but does not have any

streaming rights to HBO programs.

Sarandos said he expects to aggressively bid against HBO for the

Warner Bros. movie window that opens up in 2014, calling it a great thing for

Warner Bros., since it ups the price for the package, and a not great thing for

HBO for the same reason. "I think that's why there's aggravation and why colorful

quotes show up in the press," Sarandos said, alluding to comments made by Time

Warner boss Jeff Bewkes to the New York Times last month. Bewkes said he was

not worried about Netflix being a threat to major media companies, relating the

idea to that of the Albanian army taking over the world.

Sarandos said "no question" Netflix could go toe-to-toe with

HBO to bid on movies. However, he said the company is not "going head-to-head

with HBO" as a whole "because we're not in the original content business. We're

definitely not in the core business of pay TV, which I would say is high-cost

original programming."

Sarandos also weighed in on other big issues of the day,

shooting down the notion that on-demand services such as Netflix contribute to

"cord-cutting" and stating that he sees net neutrality as something of a market

problem for which there are market solutions.

"The measurable effects of people canceling their cable is

nearly completely attributable to the economy," Sarandos said of cord cutting.

And while the company is in support of net neutrality

regulations due to the fact that "all things being equal, we'd like more

protection than less," he said it's not necessary for Netflix's survival. The

market will work itself out, he said, pointing to the big profits cable derives

from its broadband delivery and the fact that people don't upgrade broadband

services to get their email but rather "broadband services like ours."