NATPE 2009: Style Network Grabs Supernanny

Comcast-owned Style Network has picked up the off-net rights to Disney-ABC's Supernanny. Style will premiere the show next fall. Supernanny, currently in its fifth season on ABC, features childcare expert Jo Frost criss-crossing America to take on some of its toughest parenting challenges. Nick Powell is the creator and executive producer of both the American and British versions of the show, while Nick Emmerson and Stephanie Schwam are executive producers of the American version. The show is produced by Ricochet Television.