NATPE 2004 scheduled for Vegas

New Orleans -- The National Association of Television Programming Executives'

annual convention will move to the Venetian Hotel and the Sands Expo Center in

Las Vegas in 2004, the association said Sunday.

NATPE president Bruce Johansen said the association had arranged a multiyear

deal with the Venetian and Sands, but he did not say how many years NATPE had

committed to.

"We understand our clients' wishes to exhibit at NATPE in hotel suites, where

they can hold meetings in an intimate environment," Johansen said.

"Other companies, however, desire to have dedicated space on an exhibition

floor during our conference. By moving NATPE to the Venetian and Sands, we

provide the best of both worlds to the television community, which, in January

2004, will be reunited in one central location."

NATPE kicked off its last scheduled conference in New Orleans Monday.

Program distributors are located in hotels all around downtown New Orleans,

making logistics tricky.

Next year, NATPE will be held Jan. 13 through 16.