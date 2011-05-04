Native Public Media Names Traci Morris Director of Operations

Native Public Media, an advocacy group promoting Native American access to media, has named Dr. Traci Morris director of operations.



She will oversee the group's digital literacy project, station services and advocacy. Morris was co-author of the NPM-commissioner study "New Media, Technology and Internet Use in Indian County," which was cited by the FCC in its National Broadband Plan.



Morris is founder of Homahota Consulting and a member of the Chickasaw Nation of Oklahoma.

The FCC in March took steps to improve communications to tribal lands and communities, including boosting broadband deployment, increasing access to mobile wireless, and expanding radio services.



Morris was on a panel at an April 27 FCC workshop on migrating the Universal Service Fund from primarily phone service to broadband.