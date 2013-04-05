Nationwide Signs as Season-Long Sponsor for 'Mad Men'

Nationwide Insurance has made a deal with AMC to be the season-long sponsor for Mad Men, which premieres its sixth season on Sunday, according to a report in the New York Times.

The agreement, which also includes other AMC series like The Walking Dead, marks the first time Nationwide has advertised on AMC, according to the story. The deal is estimated between $2-$2.5 million. The story says that the company will run during one of Mad Men's episodes a special commercial, that is styled to resemble a programming vignette. That will be in

addition to appearances during the show's season of regular commercials that are part of the current campaign, according to the report.

According to the report, the spot will have Matt Jauchius, chief marketing officer, discussing the company's advertising history, including a memorandum found in the Nationwide archives.

The memo includes seven possible replacements for the company's original slogan, including the present "Nationwide is On Your Side," says the story.

The story says that the deal was made during the upfront negotiations for this season by Universal McCann, the media agency for Nationwide. This isn't the first time that AMC has worked with marketers on special commericals for its series about ad executives, according to the report. The story says that BMW,

the Dr Pepper Snapple Group, the Clorox Company and Unilever have partnered with AMC as well.