The National Religious Broadcasters weighed in on the Dr. Laura Schlessinger controversy Thursday. NRB President Brandt Gustavson sent a letter to Paramount Television executives encouraging the studio to "stand firm against the demands of homosexual activists protesting" Schlessinger's upcoming syndicated TV series with Paramount. "Of course, in these days of political correctness, anybody who dares to say some decisions are right and some decisions are wrong will be subjected to a barrage of criticism," the letter said. "This is precisely what has happened to our friend Dr. Laura. The logic these protesters are using clearly doesn't make sense. To say Paramount should silence Dr. Laura for her lack of tolerance is on its face intolerant. Such twisted logic should be rejected as laughable and the issue put to rest."