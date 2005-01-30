National Lampoon Names President, CEO
Jim Jimirro is exiting as president and CEO of National Lampoon.
Jimirro has headed the company since 1990, helping turn its fortunes around with cable programming, direct-to-video offerings, a web site (nationallampoon.com), and other ventures.
It's taking two executives to replace him, however. Daniel Laiken, former COO and board member, will become CEO, and Douglas Bennett, an EVP, will be president.
National Lampoon delivers a weekly, four-hour block of topical humor to MSO's including Comcast, Adelphia, and Time Warner, as well as college TV networks.
