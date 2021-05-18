National Geographic Sets National Parks Series

National Geographic will launch a new series on National Parks while bringing back several series including Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted and Running wild with Bear Grylls as part of its 2021-22 programming season.

The network has tapped Garth Brooks to narrate its National Parks history-themed series which will showcase the grandeur of America’s national parks, said the network during its upfront presentation Tuesday.

The network also announced that it will launch its 10th annual Sharfest event, which will take place in summer of 2022. Also on the network’s schedule is the November return of The Hot Zone scripted series franchise. The six-part The Hot Zone: Anthrax will focus on the events around the 2001 anthrax letters attack. The series stars Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn.

New shows include The 80’s Top Ten focusing on the decade’s top pop culture events, and Brain Games on The Road, an extension of the network’s Brain Games franchise that will originate from different venues, giving average Americans the chance to test their brainpower.

Nat Geo series renewals include Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, Running Wild With Bear Grylls, Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller and Life Below Zero. The network will also bring back Explorer as a series of specials in partnership with ABC News, featuring Good Morning America co-anchors Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan.

On the Nat Geo Wild front, the network has renewed six series as part of its 2021-22 programming season, including The incredible Dr. Pol, Critter Fixers: Country Vets, Dr.Oakley, Yukon Vet, Heartland Docs, DVM, Secrets of the Zoo Columbus and Secrets of the Zoo Tampa, according to network officials.

In addition, the network also announced Vet Appreciation Week, a week-long event dedicated to the professionals improving the health and welfare of animals.