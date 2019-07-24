National Geographic Gives ‘Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through July 21).

On the strength of 292.6 million TV ad impressions, National Geographic’s promo for Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted takes first place. Our previous chart-topping promo, USA Network’s Pearson, drops to fifth.

Food Network hypes Restaurant Impossible in second place (up two notches from last time), while promos for Discovery’sSerengeti and Investigation Discovery’s Dark Waters make their debuts in our ranking at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

Notably, Dark Waters earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (144) in our top five, getting 44% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).