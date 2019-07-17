USA Network Gives ‘Pearson’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through July 14).

On the strength of 222.7 million TV ad impressions, USA Network’s promo for political drama Pearson takes first place, bumping our previous chart-topper, FX’s Snowfall, to second. CBS hypes Love Island in third place (for the second week in a row), while promos for the new season of Restaurant Impossible (Food Network) and the 2019 ESPYS (ABC) close out the ranking.

Notably, Restaurant Impossible earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (140) in our ranking, getting 40% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).