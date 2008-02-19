Nathalie Wogue Joins IMG Global Media

Nathalie Wogue, development director for FremantleMedia France, joined IMG Global Media in its Paris office as vice president, formats, a newly created position.

Wogue will be charged with overseeing owned formats and acquiring others. She reports to senior VP Olivier Gers.

IMG continues to beef up its programming team under former top HBO executive Chris Albrecht, who joined the company in September.

IMG produces more than 11,000 hours of content in a variety of genres annually, according to the company, and it has a sports archive of more than 250,000 hours of footage.