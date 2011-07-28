Natha, Pelletier Promoted at Fisher

Fisher Communications vice president and CFO Hassan Natha has been named senior v.p. and CFO, while Sherry Pelletier, director of human resources at Fisher, was upped to vice president.

Natha will continue to be responsible for Fisher's financial, accounting and investor relations programs.

Pelletier will oversee corporate-wide human resources, including employee and labor relations, compensation, payroll, development, recruiting and health and wellness.

"Hassan is a valued member of our executive team and has been instrumental in helping execute our strategic plan and create value for our shareholders," said Colleen B. Brown, president and CEO of Fisher Communications. "Sherry brings a wealth of experience to her new role and we look forward to her continued contributions."

Earlier today, Fisher reported flat TV revenue for the quarter, and a net income of net income of $3.6 million.