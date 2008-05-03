NATAS Picks Its Daytime Finalists

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the nominations for the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, with the winners to be revealed June 20. CBS led all networks with 56 nominations.

The contenders for outstanding talk show/entertainment are The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Rachael Ray and The View.

In the outstanding talk show/informative category, syndicated shows Dr. Phil and The Tyra Banks Show will compete with PBS's A Place of Our Own.

Vying for best talk show host are the panelists on The View, DeGeneres, and Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa. (Philbin is sure to get the NATAS Lifetime Achievement Award.)

Top court shows in the running are Cristina's Court, The People's Court, Judge Judy, Judge Hatchett and Judge David Young.

Today, Good Morning America and CNN's American Morning are competing in the morning program category.

In the game/audience-participation competition are Discovery Channel's Cash Cab, Sony's Jeopardy! and CBS's The Price Is Right.

Among the soaps, ABC's General Hospital and One Life to Live were nominated. So were CBS's Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless.