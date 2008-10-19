NATAS Announces Global Media Award Nods
By Staff
The National Association of Television Arts & Sciences, working with the Consumer Electronics Association, will announce its first Global Media Award nominees at a CES event in Las Vegas. The awards cover 13 different categories. Winners will be announced at the Consumer Electronics Show Jan. 8.
The complete list of nominees, exclusive to B&C, is below:
Outstanding Short Format Entertainment
Outstanding Short Format Informational
Outstanding Advertising
Outstanding Website/Internet Entertainment
Outstanding Website/Internet/Informational
Outstanding Repurposed Linear / Traditional Content
Outstanding Long Form – Entertainment
Outstanding Long Form - Informational
Outstanding Platform – Hardware
Outstanding Platform – Interactive
Outstanding Platform – Software
Outstanding Platform – Advertising
Outstanding User Experience / Program Guide
