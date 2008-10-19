Trending

NATAS Announces Global Media Award Nods

The National Association of Television Arts & Sciences, working with the Consumer Electronics Association, will announce its first Global Media Award nominees at a CES event in Las Vegas. The awards cover 13 different categories. Winners will be announced at the Consumer Electronics Show Jan. 8.

The complete list of nominees, exclusive to B&C, is below:

Outstanding Short Format Entertainment



Outstanding Short Format Informational



Outstanding Advertising



Outstanding Website/Internet Entertainment



Outstanding Website/Internet/Informational



Outstanding Repurposed Linear / Traditional Content



Outstanding Long Form – Entertainment



Outstanding Long Form - Informational



Outstanding Platform – Hardware



Outstanding Platform – Interactive



Outstanding Platform – Software



Outstanding Platform – Advertising



Outstanding User Experience / Program Guide