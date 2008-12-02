NATAS Announces Business & Financial Reporting Emmys

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the winners of the Emmys for business and financial reporting and PBS topped the list with three, followed by ABC, CBS, and Bloomberg tied at two statues apiece.

Also receiving Emmys were CNBC, minyanville.com, and CNN with one apiece.

PBS got its awards for analysis in the long-form category for two NOW episodes, "India Rising" and "Taxing the Poor." It also won for a business news promo for a Frontline story.

ABC's World News With Charles Gibson won best current business news story in a newscast for "Global Food Crisis," while Nightline won for a Brian Ross investigation, "The Multimillion Dollar Appeal".

CBS won for analysis in a newscast for Evening News' "Life & Debt in America," and also won a long-form analysis ward for 60 Minutes' "King of Sushi."

Bloomberg won best business documentary for "Deadly Brew: The Human Toll of Ethanol", and bets long-form investigative piece for "Hidden Fees".

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to David Schlesinger, Editor-in-Chief of Reuters.

A list of winners can be found on the NATAS website, www.emmyonline.tv.

The event can be seen via webcast at the NATAS website at www.emmyonline.tv/business and at www.tvworldwide.com and on the TV Mainstream Internet TV channel at www.tvmainstream.com.

The awards were given out Tuesday at a ceremony in New York.