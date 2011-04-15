Nat Geo Programming Head Leaving Network

Steve Burns, National Geographic Channel's EVP of global

content will be leaving the network, Nat Geo President Steve Schiffman said in

an internal memo to staff Friday. Burns will exit in the next few weeks, but no

date was specified.

Michael

Cascio, SVP production, will serve as interim head of

global programming while the Board looks for Burns' successor.

"We certainly will miss Steve's significant contributions,

but rest assured we will not miss a beat," said Schiffman in the memo. "We are

fully committed to, and excited about, the shows in the pipeline, and in fact,

I think our upfront programming slate is one of the strongest we have had in

years."

Burns has not decided on his future plans, according to the

memo.