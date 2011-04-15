Nat Geo Programming Head Leaving Network
Steve Burns, National Geographic Channel's EVP of global
content will be leaving the network, Nat Geo President Steve Schiffman said in
an internal memo to staff Friday. Burns will exit in the next few weeks, but no
date was specified.
Michael
Cascio, SVP production, will serve as interim head of
global programming while the Board looks for Burns' successor.
"We certainly will miss Steve's significant contributions,
but rest assured we will not miss a beat," said Schiffman in the memo. "We are
fully committed to, and excited about, the shows in the pipeline, and in fact,
I think our upfront programming slate is one of the strongest we have had in
years."
Burns has not decided on his future plans, according to the
memo.
