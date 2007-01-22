Nat Geo Gets Ratings Boost for In the Womb Special
By Anne Becker
National Geographic Channel earned a hit with its two-hour special In the Womb: Multiples, which premiered at 8 p.m. Jan. 14.
The documentary, about the often complicated and sometimes dangerous pre-birth development of twins, triples and quads, averaged 1.09 million total viewers and a 1.33 household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. That made it Nat Geo's sixth highest rated two-hour program in network history. The show also averaged a .72 rating in the 25-54 demographic.
The premiere put it on top of programming from competitors, including Discovery Channel's Mythbusters block, TLC's American Chopper shows, History Channel's Kennedy Assassination:Beyond Conspiracy and Court TV's back to back episodes of Cops.
