Nat Geo to debut Taboo
National Geographic Channel will tackle rituals and customs that are
allowed in some cultures but outlawed in others with a new series,
Taboo.
The hour-long show, debuting Sept. 30, will explore practices like black
magic, voodoo worship and drugs, juxtaposing modern conventions and traditional
views.
Taboo topics survey practices in 24 countries and poll a host of expert
anthropologists, psychologists and religious scholars.
