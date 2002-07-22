Nat Geo to debut Taboo

National Geographic Channel will tackle rituals and customs that are

allowed in some cultures but outlawed in others with a new series,

Taboo.

The hour-long show, debuting Sept. 30, will explore practices like black

magic, voodoo worship and drugs, juxtaposing modern conventions and traditional

views.

Taboo topics survey practices in 24 countries and poll a host of expert

anthropologists, psychologists and religious scholars.