Nash nabs Razzies rights

Reality producer Bruce Nash has acquired the rights to the infamous Golden Raspberry Awards (a.k.a. The Razzies) and is looking to produce an annual television event around it.

The Razzies has been an annual tradition since 1981, handing out awards to the worst actors and films of the year. The Razzies has only been a tongue-in-cheek press conference held by John JB Wilson on the day before the Academy Awards each year.

Nash, whose Nash Entertainment has produced a number of the Fox reality specials over the last several years, says he is out trying to sell a first-ever prime time special to broadcast and cable networks. - Joe Schlosser