NASCAR Reshuffles Media Group Leadership
NASCAR on Tuesday announced a change in the leadership
structure at broadcasting and production units, selecting Steve Herbst to lead
what was formerly known as NASCAR Media Group.
Herbst, who has overseen NASCAR's broadcasting and global
media rights since May 2011, will now lead the rebranded NASCAR Productions,
which will be more closely aligned with NASCAR Broadcasting, NASCAR Digital
Media and NASCAR Entertainment.
His new title will be VP, broadcasting and production and he
will report to senior VP and CMO Steve Phelps. Herbst's pre-NASCAR resume
includes executive VP/general manager of CBS College Sports Network and 19
years with the NBA in a number of broadcasting positions.
Additionally, Steve Stum has been promoted to VP of
operations and technical production, Tally Hair has been named managing
director of productions and programming and Seth Bacon has been upped to senior
director of broadcasting. All appointments are effective immediately.
Jay Abraham, most recently COO of NASCAR Media Group, is no
longer with the company.
Along with the leadership changes, NASCAR Productions will
now solely focus on projects related to NASCSAR after current unrelated
projects have been completed.
"Over the last two years NASCAR has taken a number of steps
and made significant investments to drive long-term growth and build value for
industry stakeholders," said NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France. "This is the
next evolution to better position NASCAR to meet the challenges of the existing
business landscape and to capitalize on the growth opportunities before us."
