NASCAR Reshuffles Media Group Leadership

NASCAR on Tuesday announced a change in the leadership

structure at broadcasting and production units, selecting Steve Herbst to lead

what was formerly known as NASCAR Media Group.

Herbst, who has overseen NASCAR's broadcasting and global

media rights since May 2011, will now lead the rebranded NASCAR Productions,

which will be more closely aligned with NASCAR Broadcasting, NASCAR Digital

Media and NASCAR Entertainment.

His new title will be VP, broadcasting and production and he

will report to senior VP and CMO Steve Phelps. Herbst's pre-NASCAR resume

includes executive VP/general manager of CBS College Sports Network and 19

years with the NBA in a number of broadcasting positions.

Additionally, Steve Stum has been promoted to VP of

operations and technical production, Tally Hair has been named managing

director of productions and programming and Seth Bacon has been upped to senior

director of broadcasting. All appointments are effective immediately.

Jay Abraham, most recently COO of NASCAR Media Group, is no

longer with the company.

Along with the leadership changes, NASCAR Productions will

now solely focus on projects related to NASCSAR after current unrelated

projects have been completed.

"Over the last two years NASCAR has taken a number of steps

and made significant investments to drive long-term growth and build value for

industry stakeholders," said NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France. "This is the

next evolution to better position NASCAR to meet the challenges of the existing

business landscape and to capitalize on the growth opportunities before us."