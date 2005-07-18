NASCAR hits VOD

NASCAR fans with video on demand service will find many more reasons to check out the VOD tier now that Speed Channel has signed a deal with NASCAR to create Speed NASCAR TV On Demand.

Comcast and Time Warner Cable subs, and smaller, regional operators, will make content available beginning July 25.

On Monday’s, fans will be able to tune in for reviews of the previous week’s NASCAR action with three programs: NASCAR Race Rewind, NASCAR Victory Lane and NASCAR Beyond the Wheel.

