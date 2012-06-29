NASCAR Digital Media Adds Five Execs

NASCAR Digital Media announced Friday the addition of five executives to its staff, as the company prepares to launch its new NASCAR.com digital platform next January.

The new hires are David Murnick, managing director, ad services; Philippe Dore, senior director, digital services; Tim Clark, director, optimization; David Garlinski, director, mobile products; and Stu Hothem, director, content.

Murnick will helm the new platform's advertising business, working directly with Turner Sports. Dore will work with NASCAR tracks, teams and drivers to help integrate the sport into the new digital platform. Clark will be responsible for optimizing the platform for all internal marketing and brand initiatives. Garlinski will manage all of NASCAR's mobile product launches, including new apps for iOS and Andriod devices. Hothem had served as NASCAR's Integrated Marketing Communications director of sport services.

"The breadth of new media perspective and knowledge that these executives bring to NASCAR is a big step towards developing a world-class digital platform," said Marc Jenkins, vice president of NASCAR Digital Media. "With their input, guidance and leadership, we are excited to build a digital platform that will provide our fans with the most engaging online experience possible and a vehicle that will help drive future growth of the sport."

Earlier this year, NASCAR announced that it will assume business and editorial control of its interactive, digital and social media rights beginning in January 2013.