Napster plantiffs submit revised injunction

Plaintiffs in the case against Napster last Friday submitted their proposal for a rewritten injunction, which will include lists of artists that record companies want kept off Napster's system.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals last week ruled that Napster's file-swapping service does help users infringe record companies' copyrights and thus Napster needs to actively block unlimited copying of licensed music. The appeals court also ruled that the federal district court's ruling was overbroad and asked that court to rewrite its injunction order so it specifically applies to Napster.

- Paige Albiniak