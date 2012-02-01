NancyLane Named Executive Producer Of CBSNews.Com

CBS News has named Nancy Lane executive producer

of CBSNews.com, where she will oversee all editorial for CBS News' digital

properties, social media and mobile apps.

"Nancy's long experience managing a global news organization

will help us deliver original reporting from CBS News across all digital

media," noted David Rhodes, president, CBS News in a statement. "Early in our

discussions about this role, Jeff Fager [chairman of CBS News and executive producer

of "60 Minutes"] and I became convinced that Nancy shared our editorial values

and could be a tremendous asset in this growing area."

"Nancy has exceptional editorial and newsgathering skills," added

Mark Larkin, senior VP and general manager of CBS Interactive in a statement.

"Her extensive experience will help us expand our news coverage across all

digital platforms with original reporting that complements the broadcast and

drives new levels of audience and engagement for CBS News online.

In her new role, Lane will be based at CBS News headquarters

in New York.

Lane was most recently senior VP of editorial for CNN/U.S.,

where she directed newsgathering operations. She also oversaw affiliate desks,

domestic bureau chiefs, guest booking and the deployment of CNN's domestic

newsgathering resources.

Previously, Lane served as VP and news director of CNN/U.S.

Lane joined CNN in 1981 as an intern in its New York City

bureau, and subsequently served as an assignment editor, field and line

producer and senior political producer.

She then became New York executive producer, Washington executive

producer and Deputy Washington Bureau Chief.

She graduated from City University of New York-Hunter College in 1981.