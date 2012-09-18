Nancy Tellem Joins Microsoft

Nancy Tellem, former president of CBS Network Television

Entertainment Group, has joined Microsoft as entertainment and digital media

president, where she will oversee the launch of a new production studio in Los Angeles

and help the company expand its entertainment efforts.

The move builds on a company-wide effort to dramatically

expand the amount of entertainment content that is available on the Xbox gaming

console platform and is another example of how tech companies are increasingly

looking to hire executives from the TV or film side of the businesses to expand

the content available on their devices.

Xbox users are already spending over 80 hours a month with

entertainment content on the platforms, Phil Spencer, corporate VP, Microsoft

Studios, explained in an interview.

"We see TV as a must have when we are thinking about

partnering with companies," he noted, adding that hiring "such a great leader

to attract talent and establish content partnership will greatly strengthen our

push into entertainment."

Tellem will report to Spencer.

In an interview, Tellem noted that they are building a studio

in Los Angeles "from scratch and opening doors to writers and production

companies and major media companies who are looking to partner with us."

She sees the studio producing a wide range of content that

would include "long-form TV, short-form Web," and a variety of other types of

content "across all demos and all genres."

Business models for funding the new original programming

will also be varied. Spencer noted that they already have over "40 million

connected" to the Xbox. "We have a rich subscription business with Xbox Live

Gold, the largest transaction and pay-per-view business for video and a

substantial ad business," he explained.

Spencer noted that Blair Westlake, corporate VP, media and

entertainment group at Microsoft, who had spearheaded a number of content alliances,

would continue in his current role. "Blair has been a great partner in bringing

in a great amount of content," explained Spencer, who stressed that the

addition of Tellem was designed to strengthen their leadership in this area.

Currently Xbox has over 65 entertainment apps, including

Netflix, Hulu Plus, HBO Go, MLB.TV, ESPN, YouTube and VEVO. Increased content

has also helped boost the global video consumption on Xbox Live by 140% over

the last year.

In an interview, Tellem stressed that she "had always been

interested in where TV is going in the future" and that the new post with

Microsoft would put her at the center of a number of technological developments

that are helping to transform the TV business.

"The fact that Xbox is connected to millions and millions of

people opens up a tremendous opportunity to look into new productions," that

can change the "way entertainment content is experienced and delivered," she

noted.

Tellem, who was inducted into the B&C Hall of Fame in

2006, was a CBS executive since 1997, most recently as senior adviser to CEO

Leslie Moonves, where she explored business and strategic opportunities

involving content partnerships, new production models, emerging media and

technologies, Microsoft reported in making the announcement.

As president of the CBS Network Television Entertainment

Group, Tellem supervised programming, development, production, business affairs

and operations.

Prior to that, Tellem was executive VP of business and

financial affairs for Warner Bros. Television and was part of the team that launched

the landmark programs Friends and ER.