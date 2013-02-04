Nancy O'Dell to Host NAB Show Luncheon

Entertainment Tonight coanchor Nancy O'Dell will host

the Television Luncheon during the annual NAB Show on April 8.





Fox's long-running series American Idol will be

inducted into the NAB Hall of Fame during the luncheon.





"Nancy O'Dell is a highly accomplished entertainment

journalist," said Marcellus Alexander, NAB's executive VP of television.

"Her vibrant personality will energize attendees at the NAB Show

Television Luncheon."





The 2013 NAB Show will be held April 6-11 from Las Vegas.