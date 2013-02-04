Nancy O'Dell to Host NAB Show Luncheon
Entertainment Tonight coanchor Nancy O'Dell will host
the Television Luncheon during the annual NAB Show on April 8.
Fox's long-running series American Idol will be
inducted into the NAB Hall of Fame during the luncheon.
"Nancy O'Dell is a highly accomplished entertainment
journalist," said Marcellus Alexander, NAB's executive VP of television.
"Her vibrant personality will energize attendees at the NAB Show
Television Luncheon."
The 2013 NAB Show will be held April 6-11 from Las Vegas.
