Nancy O’Dell to Cohost B&C Hall of Fame Awards

Nancy O’Dell, the award-winning entertainment

journalist and Entertainment

Tonight coanchor, will host Broadcasting

& Cable’s 21st annual Hall of Fame awards ceremonies

at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New

York

on Oct. 26.

“I

am looking forward to the Hall of Fame evening

with great excitement,” O’Dell said. “The

Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame has paid tribute

to so

many of the biggest names in our industry—

to be a part of this prestigious event is both an

honor and a thrill.”

The annual black-tie event has recognized

more than 300 industry luminaries since its

founding. Headlining this year’s honorees are the

Emmy-Award winning Fox series American Idol;

actress/comedian Betty White, who will receive a

Lifetime Achievement Award for her singular 60-

year career; and Johnson & Johnson, which will

be recognized for its long history of outstanding

television programming.

The 2011 Hall of Fame inductees

also include (in alphabetical order): Joe

Abruzzese, president, advertising sales,

Discovery Communications; Ed Goren,

vice chairman, Fox Sports Media Group;

Ted Harbert, chairman, NBC Broadcasting,

NBCUniversal; Andrew T. Heller,

vice chairman, Turner Broadcasting System;

Michael L. LaJoie, executive vice

president and chief technology officer,

Time Warner Cable; John S. Muszynski,

chief investment officer, SMG Exchange

(SMGX); Tom Rutledge, chief operating

officer, Cablevision Systems Corp.; Nina

Tassler, president, CBS Entertainment;

and K. James Yager, CEO and cofounder, Barrington

Broadcasting Group.

O’Dell is no stranger to industry awards herself,

having received three Associated Press

Awards, two Society of Professional Journalists

Awards, an Emmy Award and seven additional

Emmy nominations.

With 20 years of live

television experience,

O’Dell is a frequent

host for live network

specials, including

Fox’s New Year’s Eve

special ringing in 2011;

the American Country

Awards; and the Golden

Globes Arrivals Special,

which she hosted for

10 consecutive years.

O’Dell joined Entertainment

Tonight last January

and this year also cohosted Your Own Show Oprah Winfrey’s OWN cable network, a reality

competition series in which 10 contestants vied

to headline a show on the channel.

O’Dell’s cohost for the B&C Hall of Fame evening

will be announced soon.