Nancy Lane Named Executive Producer of CBSNews.com

CBS has tapped Nancy Lane to be executive producer of

CBSNews.com. She will oversee all of CBS' digital news platforms, including

social media and apps.





It is a new position at CBS. Dan Farber has been editor in

chief, but he will be moving West, charged with helping "globalize"

the digital brands, after helping with the transition for the next few weeks.



Lane comes to CBS from CNN, where she had been senior VP of

editorial for CNN in the U.S., capping a three-decade career at the cable news

net that began in 1981 when she joined the New York bureau as an intern.





"Nancy's long experience managing a global news organization will help us deliver original reporting from CBS News across all digital media," said CBS News president David Rhodes in announcing the hew hire, which is effective immediately.