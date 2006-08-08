Nancy Josephson Joins Endeavor

Former ICM co-president Nancy Josephson has joined Endeavor as a partner. She makes the move after leaving ICM last month in the wake of the agency’s acquisition of Broder Webb Chervin Silbermann.

Josephson had been with ICM since 1986. Her father, Marvin, formed the agency in 1975.

According to Endeavor, Josephson is bringing 16 clients with her including Tyra Banks (America’s Top Model and The Tyra Banks Show) and David Crane (Friends and The Class).