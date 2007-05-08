Nancy Grace Is Exiting Court TV
By Anne Becker
Nancy Grace, whose show, Closing Arguments, was being cut from two hours to one as part of a general network overhaul, will stay at Court through the summer and will keep her show on co-owned net, Headline News.
Grace said she was leaving the network after 10 years to focus on her headline show and outside activities. "After ten wonderful years at Court TV, I have decided to leave the network to focus on my Headline News program and my charitable endeavors. Court TV will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will always look back at my time there with great gratitude and affection."
Sources say she has wanted to leave the network for a long time and asked to be let out of her contract. No word on what show will replace her show.
