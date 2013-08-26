Nancy Dubuc Named Honorary Co-Chair of NAMIC Conference

A+E Networks CEO Nancy Dubuc will serve as honorary co-chair of the 27th Annual NAMIC Conference, part of Diversity Week in the cable industry, which is scheduled for Oct. 8-9 at the New York Marriott Marquis.

"We are thrilled to have the continued support of A+E Networks, one of the industry's longstanding champions of diversity and inclusion," Alicin Williamson, interim head of NAMIC and principal, The Raben Group, said in a release. "Nancy is among cable's most distinguished innovators and her leadership will be invaluable as we produce an informative and engaging conference."

