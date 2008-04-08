Nancy Benedict Joins Frank N. Magid Associates

Nancy Benedict joined media-research firm Frank N. Magid Associates as executive director of business development.

Benedict was previously a senior account executive at Nielsen Media Research. She was also a vice president of operations at National Cable Communications.

“We are so pleased to have someone with Nancy’s passion for all facets of the media industry join our firm,” Magid senior VP of North American television Bill Hague said. “We are living in a tumultuous period for media consumption, and Nancy’s knowledge and curiosity will serve both our clients and our firm well.”

Founded in 1957, Magid provides “research-driven, strategic media counsel on the evolving consumer mindset.”