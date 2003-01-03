Nance dropped by KNBC
KNBC(TV) Los Angeles weather reporter Chris Nance was let go by the station
following reports of inappropriate conduct with an intern.
Nance -- who has denied any relationship of a physical or sexual nature with an
intern -- had been suspended in August while the station investigated.
The station had no comment.
