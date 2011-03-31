NAMIC, WICT To Partner On Diversity Survey

The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in

Communications (NAMIC) and Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) are teaming

to develop a joint survey measuring diversity within the cable industry.

NAMIC and WICT have tapped the Society for Human Resource

Management (SHRM) to conduct the joint survey, which will benchmark data vital

to the advancement of gender and ethnic diversity in the cable industry, said

the organizations.

The initiative marks the first time the diversity and

gender-themed organizations have created a fully merged questionnaire, which

will include 70% fewer questions than in previous survey vehicles -- a direct

response to the industry's call for a streamlined process.

Funded by a grant provided by the Walter Kaitz

Foundation, the joint survey will be presented by WICT and NAMIC during a Town

Hall Meeting scheduled for Oct. 4 in New York City as part of Cable Diversity

Week.



Click here for the full story on Multichannel News.