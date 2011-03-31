NAMIC, WICT To Partner On Diversity Survey
The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in
Communications (NAMIC) and Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) are teaming
to develop a joint survey measuring diversity within the cable industry.
NAMIC and WICT have tapped the Society for Human Resource
Management (SHRM) to conduct the joint survey, which will benchmark data vital
to the advancement of gender and ethnic diversity in the cable industry, said
the organizations.
The initiative marks the first time the diversity and
gender-themed organizations have created a fully merged questionnaire, which
will include 70% fewer questions than in previous survey vehicles -- a direct
response to the industry's call for a streamlined process.
Funded by a grant provided by the Walter Kaitz
Foundation, the joint survey will be presented by WICT and NAMIC during a Town
Hall Meeting scheduled for Oct. 4 in New York City as part of Cable Diversity
Week.
