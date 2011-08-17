NAMIC, WICT Announce Diversity Town Hall Meeting Panelists

The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in

Communications (NAMIC) and Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) jointly

announced Wednesday the panelists for the Town Hall Meeting on Diversity on

Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Hilton New York.

The forum will

discuss NAMIC's latest edition of AIM (Advancement Investment Measurement) and

WICT's PAR Initiative (Pay Equity, Advancement Opportunities and Resources for

Work/Life Support) surveys that research advancement of ethnic and gender

diversity in the industry. The surveys will be a focal point of the panel

discussion.

The Town Hall Meeting will be held as part of Diversity Week, which includes the 25th

Annual NAMIC Conference, the 2011 WICT Leadership Conference and the 28th

Annual Walter Kaitz Foundation Fundraising Dinner.

Executives confirmed to participate in the panel are:



Michael Powell, President/CEO, NCTA

Adria

Alpert Romm, senior EVP, human resources, Discovery

Communications

David Cohen, EVP, Comcast Corporation

John

Dooney, manager, strategic research, SHRM

Mae Douglas, EVP & chief people officer, Cox Communications

Jacqueline Hernandez, COO, Telemundo Communications Group

Kelly Regal, EVP, Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.

Rob Marcus, president & chief operating officer, Time Warner Cable

"By partnering on this research, NAMIC and WICT have demonstrated a resolute commitment to ensuring that the industry has access to uniform data that is vital to sustaining a strong pipeline of diverse talent," said Kathy Johnson, president, NAMIC. "We are pleased to have the participation of this distinguished group of thought leaders as we broaden the discussion on diversity through this joint forum."