NAMIC, WICT Announce Diversity Town Hall Meeting Panelists
The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in
Communications (NAMIC) and Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) jointly
announced Wednesday the panelists for the Town Hall Meeting on Diversity on
Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Hilton New York.
The forum will
discuss NAMIC's latest edition of AIM (Advancement Investment Measurement) and
WICT's PAR Initiative (Pay Equity, Advancement Opportunities and Resources for
Work/Life Support) surveys that research advancement of ethnic and gender
diversity in the industry. The surveys will be a focal point of the panel
discussion.
The Town Hall Meeting will be held as part of Diversity Week, which includes the 25th
Annual NAMIC Conference, the 2011 WICT Leadership Conference and the 28th
Annual Walter Kaitz Foundation Fundraising Dinner.
Executives confirmed to participate in the panel are:
Michael Powell, President/CEO, NCTA
Adria
Alpert Romm, senior EVP, human resources, Discovery
Communications
David Cohen, EVP, Comcast Corporation
John
Dooney, manager, strategic research, SHRM
Mae Douglas, EVP & chief people officer, Cox Communications
Jacqueline Hernandez, COO, Telemundo Communications Group
Kelly Regal, EVP, Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
Rob Marcus, president & chief operating officer, Time Warner Cable
"By partnering on this research, NAMIC and WICT have demonstrated a resolute commitment to ensuring that the industry has access to uniform data that is vital to sustaining a strong pipeline of diverse talent," said Kathy Johnson, president, NAMIC. "We are pleased to have the participation of this distinguished group of thought leaders as we broaden the discussion on diversity through this joint forum."
