NAMIC Names Nicol Turner-Lee New CEO

The National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications has tapped diversity advocate Nicol Turner-Lee as its new president and CEO.

Turner-Lee, currently vice president and the first director of the Media and Technology Institute at the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, will effectively replace Kathy Johnson, who resigned from the organization last September. Turner-Lee will begin her new post at NAMIC on April 2, the organization announced Wednesday.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Nicol Turner-Lee to the NAMIC family and are particularly excited about the breadth of knowledge and experience she brings to the table," said Ray Gutierrez, chairman, NAMIC Board and executive VP, human resources for CBS Television Networks in a statement.

