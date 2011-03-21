NAMIC Gives Shout-Out to New NCTA President Michael Powell

The National Association

of Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) has given a shout-out to the

appointment of Michael Powell as the new president of the National Cable &

Telecommunications Association.

In a letter to their

members, NAMIC President Kathy Johnson and Chairman Raymond Gutierrez said

Powell had championed "multi-ethnic inclusion" as chairman of the

FCC, including creating the Federal Advisory Committee on Diversity for

Communications in the Digital Age.

NAMIC promotes

diversity in telecommunications and includes cable operators, programmers, and

others.

Among Powell's projects

since leaving the FCC is honorary co-chair of Broadband For America, which has

been pushing for marketplace solutions to the challenge of getting broadband to

every household, where adoption and deployment lags in primarily rural and

minority communities.

Powell was named last week to

succeed Kyle McSlarrow atop the trade association beginning April

25. McSlarrow is joining Comcast/NBCU in Washington.