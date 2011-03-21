NAMIC Gives Shout-Out to New NCTA President Michael Powell
The National Association
of Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) has given a shout-out to the
appointment of Michael Powell as the new president of the National Cable &
Telecommunications Association.
In a letter to their
members, NAMIC President Kathy Johnson and Chairman Raymond Gutierrez said
Powell had championed "multi-ethnic inclusion" as chairman of the
FCC, including creating the Federal Advisory Committee on Diversity for
Communications in the Digital Age.
NAMIC promotes
diversity in telecommunications and includes cable operators, programmers, and
others.
Among Powell's projects
since leaving the FCC is honorary co-chair of Broadband For America, which has
been pushing for marketplace solutions to the challenge of getting broadband to
every household, where adoption and deployment lags in primarily rural and
minority communities.
Powell was named last week to
succeed Kyle McSlarrow atop the trade association beginning April
25. McSlarrow is joining Comcast/NBCU in Washington.
