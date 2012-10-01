NAMIC Elects New Board of Directors

The National Association

for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) announced on Monday its newly

elected board of directors. The new board members will begin their terms on Jan.

1, 2013.

The new executive

committee members are: Michael D. Armstrong, senior VP and GM, BET International and Paramount Channel, Viacom International Media

Networks, who was named chair; Donna

Rattley Washington, regional VP, government and regulatory

affairs, Comcast, named vice chair; Jaime

Rodriguez, VP, business affairs, Univision Communications, named secretary;

and Mark Depietro, VP, strategy

and business development, Motorola, named treasurer. Raymond Gutierrez, executive VP, human resources, CBS Television

Networks, current NAMIC board chair, will serve as immediate past chair.

"We are extremely excited about the new Executive Committee

leadership and applaud outgoing Board Chair, Raymond Gutierrez, for his

exceptional vision and work for NAMIC during his term," said Dr. Nicol Turner-Lee,

president and chief executive officer, NAMIC.