NAMIC Elects New Board of Directors
The National Association
for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) announced on Monday its newly
elected board of directors. The new board members will begin their terms on Jan.
1, 2013.
The new executive
committee members are: Michael D. Armstrong, senior VP and GM, BET International and Paramount Channel, Viacom International Media
Networks, who was named chair; Donna
Rattley Washington, regional VP, government and regulatory
affairs, Comcast, named vice chair; Jaime
Rodriguez, VP, business affairs, Univision Communications, named secretary;
and Mark Depietro, VP, strategy
and business development, Motorola, named treasurer. Raymond Gutierrez, executive VP, human resources, CBS Television
Networks, current NAMIC board chair, will serve as immediate past chair.
"We are extremely excited about the new Executive Committee
leadership and applaud outgoing Board Chair, Raymond Gutierrez, for his
exceptional vision and work for NAMIC during his term," said Dr. Nicol Turner-Lee,
president and chief executive officer, NAMIC.
