NAMIC CEO Turner-Lee Resigns

The National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications president and CEO Nicol Turner-Lee is resigning her position less than a week after being cleared of alleged financial and operational improprieties while running the organization.

Turner-Lee, who took over the reins of NAMIC in April 2012, is departing NAMIC "to pursue other opportunities," according to a statement released by the diversity organization Monday morning.

"The NAMIC Board is appreciative of Dr. Turner-Lee's service and of the many contributions she made to NAMIC and the cable and telecommunications industry during her tenure. We wish her the best in her future endeavors," said Michael Armstrong, chairman of the NAMIC board of directors.

