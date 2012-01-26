NAMIC Announces Two Leadership Seminar Scholarships

The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications

(NAMIC) announced Thursday the first two 2012 scholarships for its Leadership

Seminar.

The scholarships covers tuition, program materials, travel,

lodging and meals to the NAMIC Leadership Seminar scheduled for March 28-30,

2012 in Washington, D.C. The Walter Kaitz Foundation funds the scholarships,

which are awarded to professionals of color from small cable operators and

programmers.

Eligible candidates have less than two years' experience as directors,

managers or supervisors who perform exceptionally in their roles and exhibit

ambition to advance. Candidates must also be endorsed by their companies.

"Participants attest to the power of the Leadership Seminars

to bridge the gap between 'job' and 'career,' while their companies reap the

immediate rewards of employees re-tooled, as it were, for maximum creativity

and high performance," said James C. Jones, VP of education

programs, NAMIC.

The deadline to enter nominations is March 9.