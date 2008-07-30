NAMIC Announces Schedule for 22 nd Annual Conference

The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications announced the names of senior executives that will serve as participants for its Diversity Town Hall meeting, part of the 22nd Annual NAMIC Conference, which will be held Sept. 14-16 at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel.

The Diversity Town Hall meeting plans to focus on topics such as the results from the NAMIC 2008 Employment Research survey, as well as having four educational seminars: ad sales, corporate diversity and inclusion, digital media and leadership development.

Leaders in the communications industry who are scheduled to take part in the event include: David Cohen, executive vice president, Comcast; Debra Lee, chairman and CEO, BET Networks; John Lansing, president, Scripps Networks; Kyle McSlarrow, president and CEO, National Cable & Telecommunications Association; Abbe Raven, president and CEO, A&E Television Networks; Johnathan Rodgers, president and CEO, TV One; and Luke Visconti, cofounder and partner, DiversityInc.

“We are privileged to produce a Town Hall session that features such an illustrious group of our industry’s thought leaders and advocates of diversity,” NAMIC president Kathy Johnson said in a statement. “These executives recognize the contribution that an ethnically inclusive work force and supplier base make to the growth of the industry at-large.”

Additional conference events will include the presentation of the 2008 Mickey Leland Humanitarian Achievement Award, the Excellence in Multicultural Marketing Awards (EMMA), the L. Patrick Mellon Mentorship Luncheon, the NAMIC Fall 2008 Writer’s Workshop and the Diversity in Communications Career Expo.

More than 100 executives are expected to participate in the 22nd Annual NAMIC Conference, including: Deanna Brown, president, interactive group, Scripps Networks; Joan Gillman, president, media sales, Time Warner Cable; Chet Kanojia, CEO, Navic Networks, Wonya Lucas, chief marketing officer, Discovery Communications; Roland S. Martin, journalist and syndicated columnist; John Norris, correspondent for MTV News; and Stephen Palacios, executive VP, Cheskin.