NAMIC Announces Chapter Elections
National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications today
announced the results of its chapter officers elections for 2011.
Newly-elected and incumbent chapter officers representing many of the
communications industry's leading corporations will begin serving
one-year terms as of Jan. 1, 2011.
"These leaders are well-poised
to deliver educational programs and resources that benefit NAMIC members
and sponsoring companies in local markets nationwide," said NAMIC
president Kathy Johnson.
Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com
