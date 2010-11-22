NAMIC Announces Chapter Elections

National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications today

announced the results of its chapter officers elections for 2011.

Newly-elected and incumbent chapter officers representing many of the

communications industry's leading corporations will begin serving

one-year terms as of Jan. 1, 2011.

"These leaders are well-poised

to deliver educational programs and resources that benefit NAMIC members

and sponsoring companies in local markets nationwide," said NAMIC

president Kathy Johnson.



