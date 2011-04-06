NAMIC Announces 2011 Vision Award Nominees
The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in
Communications (NAMIC) has announced its nominees for the 2011 Vision Awards.
ESPN,
which includes E:60, ESPN Deportes and ESPN International earned the most
nominations, with a combined 12; Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., which includes
CNN, TBS and TNT, earned 11. HBO, with the third most nominations, garnered 8.
The NAMIC Vision Awards celebrates the year's best work showcasing
diversity in the communications industry. This year, NAMIC has introduced an
online event format with the presentation of this year's winners that will
feature clips of the winning entries online at www.namic.com.
A full list of the nominees can be viewed here.
