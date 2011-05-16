NAMICAnnounces 2011 Next Generation Leader Award Winners

The National

Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) announced on Monday

the winners of the 2011 Next Generation Leader Award winners.

The four

recipients of the award were:

Vincent C.

Cordero,

EVP/GM of Fox Deportes

Devin C.

Johnson,

GM, Digital Works@NBCU, NBCU

Howard Lee, SVP, production and

development, TLC/Discovery Communications

Stephen Thomas, area VP, City of

Chicago, Comcast Cable.

Additionally, the

winners of the Luminary award were:

Paul E. Biava, VP, operations,

Comcast Freedom Region, Comcast Cable

Tamara Franklin, SVP, affiliate

strategy and business development, Scripps Networks Interactive

Sam Gupta, VP, IT OSS &

infrastructure support, Time Warner Cable of New York and New Jersey

Kia Painter, VP, human resources,

Cox Communications

Jaime J.

Rodriguez,

VP, business affairs, distribution sales and marketing, Univision

Communications, Inc.

Wendell Scott, VP, multimedia sales,

ESPN Customer Marketing & Sales

Bilai Joa Silar, VP/channel director,

Discovery Networks Latin America/US Hispanic

Melody Tan, SVP, strategy &

business operations, content distribution & marketing, MTV Networks, BET Networks, EPIX

Janet Uthman, VP, marketing and

sales, Western New England Region, Comcast Cable

Danny Villa, VP, programming &

development, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

Jacqueline M.

Welch,

SVP, talent management, diversity & development, Turner Broadcasting

System, Inc.

Nanette Zabala

Bischoff,

VP, financial planning & analysis, BET Networks.

"As shifting

demographics alter the industry and consumer landscape, NAMIC maintains a

resolute commitment to developing the pipeline of executives of color," said

Kathy Johnson, president, NAMIC. "We are thrilled to honor and showcase

the accomplishments of these emerging business leaders who embody our mission."

The award winners

will be honored at NAMIC's Annual Awards Breakfast on June 16 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.