NAMICAnnounces 2011 Next Generation Leader Award Winners
The National
Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) announced on Monday
the winners of the 2011 Next Generation Leader Award winners.
The four
recipients of the award were:
Vincent C.
Cordero,
EVP/GM of Fox Deportes
Devin C.
Johnson,
GM, Digital Works@NBCU, NBCU
Howard Lee, SVP, production and
development, TLC/Discovery Communications
Stephen Thomas, area VP, City of
Chicago, Comcast Cable.
Additionally, the
winners of the Luminary award were:
Paul E. Biava, VP, operations,
Comcast Freedom Region, Comcast Cable
Tamara Franklin, SVP, affiliate
strategy and business development, Scripps Networks Interactive
Sam Gupta, VP, IT OSS &
infrastructure support, Time Warner Cable of New York and New Jersey
Kia Painter, VP, human resources,
Cox Communications
Jaime J.
Rodriguez,
VP, business affairs, distribution sales and marketing, Univision
Communications, Inc.
Wendell Scott, VP, multimedia sales,
ESPN Customer Marketing & Sales
Bilai Joa Silar, VP/channel director,
Discovery Networks Latin America/US Hispanic
Melody Tan, SVP, strategy &
business operations, content distribution & marketing, MTV Networks, BET Networks, EPIX
Janet Uthman, VP, marketing and
sales, Western New England Region, Comcast Cable
Danny Villa, VP, programming &
development, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
Jacqueline M.
Welch,
SVP, talent management, diversity & development, Turner Broadcasting
System, Inc.
Nanette Zabala
Bischoff,
VP, financial planning & analysis, BET Networks.
"As shifting
demographics alter the industry and consumer landscape, NAMIC maintains a
resolute commitment to developing the pipeline of executives of color," said
Kathy Johnson, president, NAMIC. "We are thrilled to honor and showcase
the accomplishments of these emerging business leaders who embody our mission."
The award winners
will be honored at NAMIC's Annual Awards Breakfast on June 16 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.
